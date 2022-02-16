AFF U23 Championship: Thailand ride on Teerasak Poeiphimai's brace to beat Singapore 3-1

Thailand romped to a 3-1 victory over Singapore in their opening match of the AFF U-23 Championship, at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. A brace from Teerasak Poeiphimai (45', 62') and another strike by Niphitphon Wongpanya (57') were enough to send Singapore packing.

Both teams started the match with attacking intent and were firing on all cylinders to have their nose in front. In fact, it was Singapore who drew first blood in the 16th minute making the most of a set-piece routine. Rhyan Stewart was pulled down by Kakana Khamyok which helped Singapore earn a free kick from a promising position in the right flank. Although the first attempt was cleared by Thailand's defence, Jared Gallagher returned the ball into the mix with a looping delivery which was in turn brilliantly headed home by Ilhan Fandi.

After falling behind, Thailand further upped their ante in the attacking third and were raiding Singapore's fort mostly through the flanks. However just after the half-hour mark, against the run of play, Fandi could have had his second of the night when Anusak Jaiphet's heavy touch let him down in a dangerous area near his goal and the ball fell for the striker. The 19-year-old forward pounced on the opportunity and fired a shot at goal but was denied by the crossbar.

However, just at the nick of half-time, the War Elephants were finally rewarded for their perseverance as they got back on level terms. Kroekphon Arbram had been a livewire in the right flank and the winger cut back at the right time to set up Poeiphimai on a platter who made no mistake to score past Ridhwan Fikri with the entire goal to aim at.

Thailand resumed proceedings in the second half from where they let off as kept piling pressure on Singapore's defence. The floodgates opened soon enough as they scored twice within five minutes. In the 57th minute, they took the lead for the first time in the match with a move that closely resembled the one that led to the first goal. This time it was Thanawat Saipetch who cut back to set up Wongpanya who shot first time to score his team's second.

Singapore had hardly settled down when Poeiphimai scored the insurance goal for his team. He timed his run to perfection and latched on to a long ball by Jaiphet. The Port FC striker then showed a clean pair of heels to the entire backline and thumped in the third goal for Thailand.

With a two-goal lead on the scoreboard, Thailand slowed down which allowed Singapore to get a foothold. They came close to reducing the deficit in the 82nd minute but were denied by the woodwork as Danish Qayyum hit the crossbar. Five minutes later, Abdul Rasaq was through on goal but Thai keeper Narongsak Nueangwongsa narrowed down the angle and the player could find only the side-netting. In the final few minutes, Singapore tried all the tricks up their sleeve to score at least one more but their efforts were thwarted by a resolute Thai defence.

The Young Lions will look to make amends for this loss when they take on Vietnam on February 19. Whereas, Thailand will play the same opposition a couple of days later on February 22 in a bid to book a berth in the knockouts.