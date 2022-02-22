AFF U23 Championship: Thailand must hold ground against Vietnam to qualify for knockouts

After brushing aside Singapore 7-0 in their previous outing, Vietnam will now lock horns against Thailand in the final group stage match of the AFF U23 Championship at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh on Tuesday evening.

The group champions will directly qualify for the knockouts whereas the runners up can still go through by virtue of being the best second-placed team.

Currently, Vietnam are leading courtesy of a better goal difference and they will fancy their chances of making it to the semi-finals even with a loss, but they cannot afford to lose heavily against the War Elephants.

However, if they can replicate the form that they showed against Singapore it will be hard to stop them. The Golden Star Warriors simply outclassed Singapore in every department and in the final quarter they were toying with their opponents at times.

The victory has definitely boosted their morale and they will like to replicate their form when taking on Thailand as well. But it will be a far more complicated affair given the quality and resources of the Thai team.

Although the War Elephants have primarily sent their U-19 team barring defender Anusak Jaiphet and forward Teerasak Poeiphimai the manner in which they played against Singapore deserves praise. Poeiphimai scored a brace and will once again look to get on the scoresheet making the most of his pace and trickery.

However, all eyes will be on Kroekphon Arbram who was a livewire on the right side. His battle with Nguyen Van Tung will be an interesting one as both of them are expected to keep a close look on each other.

Both teams like to press higher up the pitch and the defenders must remain wary of playing out quickly from the back as they are not going to have ample time to manoeuvre. Tung showed that he is second to none and has that raw pace which helps him get behind the line of defence with ease. So Arbram will not likely have the attacking freedom that he enjoyed against Singapore as he has to help out his right back Waris Choolthong to contain Tung.

The midfield battle is as enticing as it can get with some of the young ballers set to fight it out at the centre of the park. Sittha Boonlha and Kakana Khamyok will have their hands full while dealing with Pham Van Huu and Dung Quang Nho. Quang Ho and Van Huu were absolutely lethal in their last outing as they sliced open Singapore's defence on numerous occasions. Their ball distribution and ability to control the tempo of the match makes them incredibly exciting to watch.

A draw would be a suitable result for both the teams as then they would finish on four points, one more than Cambodia, the runners up of Group A. If Vietnam lose then a healthier goal difference might be their saviour. However, if Thailand go down then they must ensure that they do not get defeated by a margin of three or more goals.

