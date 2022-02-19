The AFF U23 Championship kicked off earlier this week and fans are ecstatic to witness their future stars compete in what could be described as the NXGN version of the Suzuki Cup.

Singapore began their campaign with a loss at the hands of Thailand, with the 3-1 margin showcasing the latter's superiority and effectiveness in front of goal.

What's even more telling is that Thailand actually sent their U19s team to what was widely regarded as an older and more experienced Singaporean team, which will have hurt the Lions' pride even more.

That being said, it is worth highlighting the Covid crisis that afflicted the Singaporean U23 team before the start of the competition, with a host of players affected by the aforementioned outbreak.

To put the gravity of the situation into perspective, both teams were permitted 12 substitutes, and although Thailand managed to fill those slots, Singapore could only bring six of them, two of whom were goalkeepers.

But regardless of what was an unfortunate event for everybody involved, both sides still put on quite a thrilling encounter.

Thailand’s game plan, structure and happenings

Excluding external factors and rationally discussing the tactical output of Thailand in the game leaves us little choice but to single out that this was nothing short of brilliant from a coaching perspective and all the credit goes to Thailand's head coach Worrawoot Srimaka.

The War Elephants had a well-developed structure on the pitch and it was clear that there was a solid system in place right from the very first whistle, with players efficiently supporting one another while switching positions.

Thailand, at the base, when holding possession, were building with a back three with the two centre-backs alongside right-back Waris Choolthong. This dynamic worked perfectly in their favour as Choolthong was assigned an inverted full-back role by Srimaka, where he was tasked with staying behind to assist the centre-backs in possession, while also providing protection for any prospective transitional threat.

To compensate for Choolthong's lack of offensive responsibilities, Srimaka had his main man Kroekphon Arbram hold the touchline on the right side to relieve Choolthong and provide width at the same time, allowing both players to focus on their respective roles while remaining in shape.

Focusing on the buildup, the structure was evidently a 3-1 for majority of the time periods with No.6 Sittha Boonlha playing as a single pivot, supported by his partner Kakana Khamyok who was more in a hybrid number eight-esque role.

Khamyok was tasked with helping Boonlha out in progression when needed, however when Thailand had formed concrete territory up the field, he would move forward to attack. This would effectively form a 3-1-6 on field structure for Thailand during certain periods of the game.

Let's take a peek at their heat maps to get a better picture of how things were established between them in terms of positions and roles.

Boonlha's heatmap, which shows his touches and action areas when playing from deep, is shown below.

Simultaneously, we examine Khamyok's heatmap and note the differences in offensive patterns, which is understandable given that the two players were playing distinct roles.

When bombing forward, Thailand made sure to gain a numerical edge over any situation that Singapore would throw at them, ensuring superiority during the match.

When they were under pressure from the opponent, they would use the goalkeeper to their advantage, using him as an additional player in possession to form a sort of back three.

While their fundamental structure in possession has been addressed, their antics off the ball were equally commendable since they had established an effective 4-4-2 block to narrow the opponents and keep the field compact.

Behind the front two players, we can see a line of four players who want to press. When it came to pressing, Thailand did not hold back against a physically exhausted and Covid-affected Singapore squad.

Below we can see the combination of zonal and man-oriented press to win the ball back quickly or compel them to play long.

Another example can be seen in the video below, which shows how their relentless pressure forced Singapore to go long.

Lastly, the role of Thailand's left-back, Thawatchai Inprakhon was slightly different. Unlike Choolthong, who had an inverted role, Inprakhon had a high-advanced role with responsibilities to hold width since he possessed the essential qualities. This is also supported by his touch map.

Singapore’s game plan and approach to contain

As mentioned previously, Singapore were in a difficult situation because they were missing important players and lacked the required fitness and intensity as a result of Covid.

Their strategy was to contain Thailand and they went into the game with a 4-5-1 block. They chose to allow the centre-forward up to enable their counter-attack fast within their block of 5, as Ilhan Fandi possessed the ability to hold the ball and entice his team-mates for rapid transitions.

However, their lack of pressing was most surely a concern. There was not much they could do, seeing that they wanted Thailand to attack them and attempted to confine them in their box, but a lack of closing down proved to be poisonous here.

We can also see in the video clip how long it takes Ilhan to steer the center-back in the right direction, but by then it is too late.

At times, Singapore were simply not sharp enough and lost the ball far too easily. They conceded a total of 12 shots as a result of their constant loss of possession.

Singapore did manage to score, but it was thanks to a very spectacular header rather than a smooth team move. They had a total of 0.64 xG from their shots, but Ilhan's header only had a 0.05 xG, which is quite remarkable.

Thailand, on the other hand, won the xG battle, securing 1.15 Expected Goals.

The Young Lions sought to be productive with the ball whenever they had it, constantly seeming eager to ping it behind Thailand's defense or immediately transition into a counterattack. As a result, they struck the post twice, although both of their shots were low xG.

Singapore eventually gained hold of the possession battle, but it was too late at that point in the game.

In this passage of play, we can see how Thailand is displaying symptoms of exhaustion after scoring three goals, and Singapore are attempting to exploit the situation.

Where did the game change?

Thailand possessed more than 58 percent of the ball and controlled the majority of the play, but it was their crosses that allowed them to generate so many opportunities. To put that in perspective, they made 28 crosses compared to 11 by Singapore, which is a significant difference.

So, how did Thailand manage to make so many crosses?

The answer is simple: Kroekphon Arbram.

He was Thailand's trump card, as he constantly found space between his fullback and himself thanks to his amazing speed and his ability to sprint behind his man.

Because of the same pattern, he assisted one of the three goals Thailand scored. He chased down a through pass and then crossed low to a team-mates. Easy business for him.

Thailand, in fact, were continuously overloading their left side in preparation for a switch to the right for for this very same aim.

Article continues below

Below we see how his marvelous run earned him an assist.

What is next for Singapore?

It wasn’t Singapore’s finest performance and there is certainly a lot of room for improvement based on what we have seen so far, but they were up against arguably one of the best teams in the tournament along with dealing with a Covid- crisis, losing some key players in the process.

So, from the beginning, this game was going to be an uphill battle for them.

They face Vietnam next on the 19th of February at the Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh. A win keeps their chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. Anything else, means their AFF U23 Championship campaign comes to a premature end.