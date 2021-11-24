AFF U-23 Championships to take place in February 2022 in Cambodia

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has announced that the AFF U23 Championship 2022 will be hosted in Cambodia in February 2022.

The AFF U23 Championship is an international football competition organised by AFF for the under-23 national teams of the member nations in ASEAN.

AFF also announced the association of global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE as the tournament's exclusive commercial representative. As a part of the deal, SPORTFIVE will oversee all commercial and media rights, including sponsorship engagements and brand partnerships, for the upcoming U23 Championship.

The AFF U23 Championship 2022 will take place in Cambodia from February 14 to 26, with matches taking place in Morodok Techno Stadium and Prince Stadium.

After winning the rights to host the AFF U23 Championship, the president of Football Federation of Cambodia, General Sao Sokha said, “We are delighted to host the upcoming AFF U23 Championship in Cambodia in 2022 and thank AFF for the trust placed on us to deliver the event successfully.

"We will do our utmost to ensure that the Championship takes place safely for everyone involved and look forward to hosting the best youth football tournament in ASEAN next year!”

On the deal with SPORTFIVE and on handing over the hosting rights to Cambodia, AFF president, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “SPORTIVE has been an excellent partner of ours over the years and has demonstrated their expertise and capabilities in developing partnerships that bring long-term value for AFF and specifically the AFF Suzuki Cup.

"With their standing in the industry and their global network, the team has played a vital role in the success of our top tier tournaments and I am delighted our collaboration will now extend into the exciting U23 tournament.

"I am confident that together with SPORTFIVE, we can establish the AFF U23 Championship as the perfect platform to showcase the next generation of football stars in the region and enable these talents to further grow and blossom.

“On behalf of AFF and all our Member Associations, I thank the Government of Cambodia and the Football Federation of Cambodia for hosting this exciting event.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFIVE, suggested “We have had more than 25 years of fruitful collaboration with the ASEAN Football Federation in growing the AFF Suzuki Cup into South East Asia’s most prestigious and most watched international football tournament. We are honoured to have the opportunity to grow this relationship with one of the most forward-looking sports organisations in the world. We are committed to working together and support AFF achieve their aspirations for football in the region.”