AFF Suzuki Cup champions: Every single AFF Championship winner from 1996 until 2018
The biggest football competition in Southeast Asia returns in December 2021 with the 13th edition of the AFF Championship.
Starting back in 1996, with the very first tournament being held in Singapore and known then as Tiger Cup due to the sponsor, this competition has captured the imagination of fans across this football-mad region.
The tournament officially became known in 2004 as the AFF Championship after the end of the sponsorship tenure, with Singapore emerging as the first victorious country under the new name.
Over the years, the competition has seen many different formats starting with one single host country, which then evolved to one host-country per group in 2002, with one of the countries being given all the knockout matches.
With the tournament growing more and more with each passing edition, the 2018 tournament saw the format being changed into a home-and-away format, with each team getting two home and two away ties.
Thailand have been the dominant force in the competition with five previous title wins and will be looking to make it six in Singapore, while this edition's hosts can join Thailand on five wins if they emeger victorious on home soil.
Vietnam have lifted the trophy on two occasions, while the 2010 edition will be forever etched in the memories of Malaysians because it was the only time Harimau Malaya emerged as champions, losing the final on three other occasions.
Indonesia, meanwhile, still dream of their maiden win, having stumbled at the ultimate hurdle on five different occasions.
The complete AFF Championship winners list
|Year
|Champions
|Runner-ups
|Result
|1996
|Thailand
|Malaysia
|1-0
|1998
|Singapore
|Vietnam
|1-0
|2000
|Thailand
|Indonesia
|4-1
|2002
|Thailand
|Indonesia
|2-2 (pen 4-2)
|2004
|Singapore
|Indonesia
|5-2 (aggregate)
|2007
|Singapore
|Thailand
|3-2 (aggregate)
|2010
|Malaysia
|Indonesia
|4-2 (aggregate)
|2012
|Singapore
|Thailand
|3-2 (aggregate)
|2014
|Thailand
|Malaysia
|4-3 (aggregate)
|2016
|Thailand
|Indonesia
|3-2 (aggregate)
|2018
|Vietnam
|Malaysia
|3-2 (aggregate)
Most AFF Championship wins
|Country
|Times
|Thailand
|5
|Singapore
|4
|Vietnam
|2
|Malaysia
|1
Most AFF Championship runner-up
|Country
|Times
|Indonesia
|5
|Malaysia
|3
|Thailand
|2
|Vietnam
|1