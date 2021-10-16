AFF Suzuki Cup: Singapore squad, fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

Oct 16, 2021
Goal takes a look at when the Lions will be in action at the upcoming AFF Championship and who will be there

Singapore didn't deal as well with the Covid-19 enforced break from football as some of their rivals and 2021 has been a year to forget so far.

Tatsuma Yoshida's men started off on a positive note when they drew 1-1 with Afghanistan in a friendly back in May, but they were unable to build on that when their World Cup qualification resumed in June.

Palestine, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia all proved to be too strong as Singapore conceded a disappointing 12 goals in three games - and they had to settle for fourth place in Group D as a result with a mere seven points from eight games.

They will be looking to turn things around at the Suzuki Cup and the news that the tournament will take place on home ground will have served as a major boost for the Lions.

Much will depend on the form of star players Hariss Harun and Ikhsan Fandi, though, with the former returning home this year after a hugely successful spell with Malaysian giants JDT, while the latter continues to play his trade in Europe with Norwegian side Jerv. 

  1. SUZUKI CUP GROUP A TABLE
  2. SUZUKI CUP GROUP A FIXTURES  
  3. SINGAPORE SQUAD
  4. HOW TO WATCH SINGAPORE AT THE SUZUKI CUP
  5. SINGAPORE RESULTS

Suzuki Cup group A table

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
1 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Brunei / Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0

Suzuki Cup Group A fixtures

Date / Time Match TV channel
December 5 Singapore vs Myanmar TBC
December 5 Brunei / Timor-Leste vs Thailand  TBC
December 8 Philippines vs Singapore TBC
December 8 Myanmar vs Brunei / Timor-Leste TBC
December 11 Brunei / Timor-Leste vs Philippines TBC
December 11 Thailand vs Myanmar TBC
December 14 Philippines vs Thailand TBC
December 14 Singapore vs Brunei / Timor-Leste TBC
December 18 Thailand v Singapore TBC
December 18 Myanmar v Philippines TBC

Singapore squad

Name Team Position
Hassan Sunny Lion City Sailors Goalkeeper
Izwan Mahbud  Hougang United Goalkeeper
Syazwan Buhari Tampines Rovers Goalkeeper
Zharfan Rohaizad Tanjong Pagar Goalkeeper
Amirul Adli Lion City Sailors Defender
Iqram Rifqi Geylang International Defender
Irfan Fandi Pathum United Defender
Nazrul Nazari Hougang United Defender
Jacob Mahler Young Lions Defender
Nur Adam Abdullah Lion City Sailors Defender
Safuwan Baharudin Selangor Defender
Shakir Hamzah Tanjong Pagar Defender
Tajeli Salamat Lion City Sailors Defender
Zulqarnaen Suzliman Young Lions Defender
Adam Swandi Lion City Sailors Midfielder
Anumanthan Kedah Midfielder
Hariss Harun Lion City Sailors Midfielder
Saifullah Akbar Lion City Sailors Midfielder
Shahdan Sulaiman Lion City Sailors Midfielder
Song Uiyoung Lion City Sailors Midfielder
Zulfahmi Arifin Sukhotai Midfielder
Amy Recha Geylang International Attacker
Faris Ramli Lion City Sailors Attacker
Ikhsan Fandi Jerv Attacker
Gabriel Quak Lion City Sailors Attacker
Hafiz Nor Lion City Sailors Attacker
Shawal Anuar Hougang United Attacker

How to watch Singapore at the Suzuki Cup
TV channel TBC
LIVE streaming TBC

Singapore national team results

2021

Date Match Competition
May 29 Afghanistan 1-1 Singapore International Friendly
June 3 Palestine 4-0 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
June 7 Uzbekistan 5-0 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
June 11 Singapore 0-3 Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

2019

Date Match Competition
March 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup
March 23 Oman (5-4 on pens) 1-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup
June 8 Singapore 4-3 Solomon Islands International Friendly
June 11 Singapore 1-2 Myanmar International Friendly
September 5 Singapore 2-2 Yemen World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
September 10 Singapore 2-1 Palestine World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
October 6 Jordan 0-0 Singapore International Friendly
October 11 Saudi Arabia 3-0 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
October 15 Singapore 1-3 Uzbekistan World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
November 15 Qatar 2-0 Singapore International Friendly
November 19 Yemen 1-2 Singapore World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers