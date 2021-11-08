AFF Suzuki Cup: Malaysia squad, fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

A promising start to the joint 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying campaign raised hopes that Malaysia would be able to advance to the third round of the qualification process for the very first time, but the enforced break due to Covid-19 outbreak, as well as the loss of home-ground advantage put paid to those dreams.

Yet finishing third in the group behind United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, who are both far higher in the FIFA rankings, should not be seen as small feat with perennial Southeast Asian giants Thailand twice being handed defeats by Tan Cheng Hoe's men.

The last edition which was Tan's debut tournament being the head coach saw the team going all the way to the final only to be narrowly ousted by Vietnam and there will be renewed hopes with the players having three more years of experience under their belt.

Drawn in Group B, which is widely seen as the easier of the two groups, Malaysia will once again lock horns with Vietnam and then there's the tasty encounter against Indonesia in the mix as well.

A minimum final appearance would be expected of Tan and his side, with many hoping that the team will be able to match the glory days of 2010.

Suzuki Cup Group B table

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Laos 0 0 0 0 0 0

Suzuki Cup Group B fixtures

Date / Time Match TV channel December 6 Cambodia vs Malaysia Astro December 6 Laos vs Vietnam Astro December 9 Malaysia vs Laos Astro December 9 Indonesia vs Cambodia Astro December 12 Laos vs Indonesia Astro December 12 Vietnam vs Malaysia Astro December 15 Indonesia vs Vietnam Astro December 15 Cambodia vs Laos Astro December 19 Vietnam vs Cambodia Astro December 19 Malaysia vs Indonesia Astro

Malaysia squad

Name Team Position Farizal Marlias Johor Darul Ta'zim Goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid Selangor Goalkeeper Samuel Somerville Penang Goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat Melaka United Goalkeeper Syahmi Safari Selangor Defender Matthew Davies Johor Darul Ta'zim Defender Aidil Zafuan Johor Darul Ta'zim Defender La'Vere Corbin-Ong Johor Darul Ta'zim Defender Adam Nor Azlin Johor Darul Ta'zim Defender Dion Cool Midtyjlland Defender Rizal Ghazali Kedah Darul Aman Defender Irfan Zakaria Kuala Lumpur City Defender Dominic Tan Police Tero Defender Nazmi Faiz Johor Darul Ta'zim Midfielder Syamer Kutty Abba Johor Darul Ta'zim Midfielder Baddrol Bakhtiar Kedah Darul Aman Midfielder Mukhairi Ajmal Selangor Midfielder Nor Azam Azih Sri Pahang Midfielder Liridon Krasniqi Odisha Midfielder Faisal Halim Terengganu Midfielder Akhyar Rashid Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker Mohamadou Sumareh Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker Arif Aiman Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker Safawi Rasid Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker Syafiq Ahmad Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker Guilherme de Paula Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker Luqman Hakim Kortrijk Attacker

How to watch Malaysia at the Suzuki Cup

TV channel Astro LIVE streaming Astro Go

Malaysia national team results

2021

Date Match Competition Oct 9 Uzbekistan 5-1 Malaysia International Friendly Oct 6 Jordan 4-0 Malaysia International Friendly Jun 15 Thailand 0-1 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Jun 11 Malaysia 1-2 Vietnam World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Jun 3 UAE 4-0 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers May 28 Bahrain 2-0 Malaysia International Friendly May 23 Kuwait 4-1 Malaysia International Friendly

2019

Date Match Competition Nov 19 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Nov 14 Malaysia 2-1 Thailand World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Nov 9 Malaysia 1-0 Tajikistan International Friendly Oct 10 Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Oct 5 Malaysia 6-0 Sri Lanka International Friendly Sep 10 Malaysia 1-2 UAE World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Sep 5 Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Aug 30 Malaysia 0-1 Jordan International Friendly Jun 11 Malaysia 5-1 Timor Leste World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Jun 7 Malaysia 7-1 Timor Leste World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Jun 2 Malaysia 2-0 Nepal Internatinonal Friendly Mar 23 Malaysia 2-1 Afghanistan Airmarine Cup Mar 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore Airmarine Cup

