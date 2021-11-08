AFF Suzuki Cup: How to watch Malaysia at the AFF Championship 2020?

The time for the honour of holding the bragging rights in Southeast Asia is almost upon us as the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup gets ready for the big kick-off starting December 5.

After an additional year of holding onto the AFF Championship trophy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam will be looking to defend their crown - and once again Malaysia will be seen at one of the main challengers.

Till date Singapore has hosted the competition four times, whether as a single host country or as one of the designated group hosts, and on every single one of those times Malaysia have managed to navigate their way out of the group stage to reach either the semi-finals or final. So historically, Singapore is a good hunting ground for Harimau Malaya.

With a full year of domestic football as part of preparations ahead of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Tan Cheng Hoe will have plenty of choices to pick his squad from and will have players who should theoretically be in good fitness levels and competitive mode.

The inclusion of Dion Cools into the national team have given some added mettle to the defence with the attacking side also bolstered by the rise of teenage talent Arif Aiman, who has had a tremendous season with Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim.

How to watch Harimau Malaya at the Suzuki Cup

Date Time* Fixture Stadium TV Channel/Streaming 6 Dec 2021 5:30 pm Cambodia vs Malaysia Bishan Stadium Astro/Astro Go 9 Dec 2021 5:30 pm Malaysia vs Laos Bishan Stadium Astro/Astro Go 12 Dec 2021 8:00 pm Vietnam vs Malaysia Bishan Stadium Astro/Astro Go 19 Dec 2021 8:00 pm Malaysia vs Indonesia Bishan Stadium Astro/Astro Go

*Exact kick-off times TBC

How to watch Harimau Malaya outside of Malaysia