AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022: Vietnam put Indonesia to the sword to seal spot in final

Needing a win to secure a spot in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 finals, Vietnam wasted little time against Indonesia at My Dinh, breaking the deadlock just three minutes in thanks to a superb chipped through ball from captain Do Hung Dung that was latched onto Tien Linh, who needed no second invitation to slide home his fourth goal of the tournament.

Nguyen Quang Hai snuck past the Indonesian defence and went one-on-one with goalkeeper Nadeo before shooting wide, but the assistant referee's raised flag for offside spared the hopes and dreams of the Indonesians in the final few moments of the first half.

The Golden Star Warriors once again wasted little to no time to grab their second goal of the night, with captain Do Hung Dung and Thien Ling linking up once again to give their side a deserved two-goal lead.

Tuan Hai was through on goal in the 59th minute after earning the corner that led to Vietnam's second goal, only to fire right at Nadeo. Nadeo got his fingertips to Quang Hai's strike from distance shortly before the final whistle.

The Gurudas was smothered by a well-organised Vietnamese defence and finished the game with no shots on goal. Vietnam now look like favourites to win the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, having scored 14 goals without reply throughout the tournament. The two-time ASEAN champions face the winner between Thailand and Malaysia as they prepare to bid farewell to their head coach Park Hang-seo.