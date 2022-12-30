AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022: Maung Maung Lwin strikes late to deny Laos as a pulsating Group B clash ends 2-2

Myanmar captain Maung Maung Lwin struck deep into added time as Myanmar picked themselves off the canvas to deny Laos a famous victory in Yangon, and a first in the competition since 2004.

In an entertaining, end-to-end clash, it was Laos who seized the early initiative, as captain Soukaphone Vongchiengkham pounced to stab home and earn his side a hard-fought lead. It didn’t last long though- just three minutes later, the Laos backline switched off completely, allowing Kyaw Min Oo to steal in and nod home unchallenged from just outside the six-yard box. It was his first ever international goal, and what a time to get it.

Having dominated the possession to this point, Myanmar kept pushing, and saw an effort from Myat Kaung Khant tipped over the crossbar by Laos custodian Xaysavath Souvanhnasok at the 30-minute mark.

However, it was Laos who again raced into an early second-half lead. Out of almost nothing, Phithack Kongmathilath picked out Ekkamai, who swivelled beyond his marker and unleashed a rasping effort past Tun Nanda Oo and into the Myanmar net to give Laos a 2-1 lead, just a minute into the second period.

Through a combination of heroics from Souvanhnasok and a late Kyaw Min Oo strike which rattled off the base of the post, it looked like Laos were set to take all three points for the first time in 18 years. Alas, it was not to be. A final chance fell to Myanmar in the sixth minute of additional time- a free-kick from 35 yards out. It was Maung Maung Lwin who stepped up, and he let fly a strike that David Beckham himself would’ve been proud of. The excellent Souvanhnasok could only throw himself at it in despair as the ball flew into the bottom left corner, triggering wild celebrations as Myanmar secured their first point of the tournament.