Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars kits against Algeria revealed

Kenya are poised to face Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania in Afcon 2019 Group C in Egypt

Harambee Stars will don the new red Macron kits as they take on in the (Afcon) group opening match on Sunday.

will open their Group C campaign against the Desert Warriors at the 30 June Stadium after qualifying for the 2019 edition ending a 15-year wait.

The match against the Desert Warriors from Algeria will kick off at 11:00 PM EAT after and 's group opening clash.

Harambee Stars' kits were revealed on Saturday's pre-match meeting in Cairo. Sebastien Migne and his team have been taking part in training sessions since Thursday when they arrived from Europe.

Initially, Kenya were in a residential training camp in for 19 days where they also played fellow Afcon participants Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo in friendly matches.

Injuries to Brian Mandela have forced Migne to pick a different defence line-up as Musa Mohamed too suffered a knock in the training session in France. The Nkana defender is subject to a late fitness test and may still feature.





