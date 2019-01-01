Afcon: DR Congo unveil final squad

Florent Ibenge released his trimmed-down 23-man squad for the upcoming continental showpiece taking place in Egypt

The Democratic Republic Congo have announced their final 23-man squad for the , scheduled to begin in on June 21.

Florent Ibenge cut Kabongo Kasongo and Jackson Muleka from the final selection, after the forwards failed to secure visas in time for the nation’s training camp trip to .

Giannelli Imbula will also miss out due to administrative reasons, after realising at the team’s training camp that his “file is not up to date”.

However, the stars of the side – Cedric Bakambu, Yannick Bolasie, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku – all made the cut.

Ibenge’s side began preparations for the competition with a goalless draw with Burkina Faso on Sunday.

They will face fellow Afcon participants in a friendly on June 15 before the commencement of the tournament.

The two-time African champions have been drawn in Group A and will begin their Afcon journey against on June 22, thereafter playing hosts and Zimbabwe on June 26 and June 30, respectively.

DR Congo’s final squad

Goalkeepers: Parfait Mandanda (Dinamo Bucharest, Romania), Anthony Mossi (Chiasso FC, ), Ley Matampi Vumi (Al Ansar Club Medina, )

Defenders: Djuma Shabani and Glody Ngonda Muzinga (both AS ), Issama Mpeko ( ), Christian Luyindama Nekadio ( , ), Arthur Masuaku (West Ham, ), Wilfred Moke Abro (MKA Ankaragucu, Turkey), Marcel Tisserand ( , ), Merveille Bope Bokadi (Standard Liege, ), Beaudrick Ungenda (Primeiro Do Agosto, Angola)

Midfielders: Chadrac Akolo ( , Germany), Paul-Jose Mpoku (Standard Liege, Belgium), Chancel Mbemba Mangulu ( , ), Tresor Mputu ( ), Youssouf Mulumbu ( , ), Jacques Maghoma ( , England)

Forwards: Britt Assombalonga ( , England), Cederic Bakambu (Beijing Guoan, ), Yannick Bolasie ( , England), Jonathan Bolingi Mpangi (Antwerp, Belgium), Elia Lina Meschack (TP Mazembe).