Afcon: Christopher Mbamba and Clifton Miheso axed from Harambee Stars squad

Kenya will face Algeria in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on June 23

Four players have been axed from the Harambee Stars squad as coach Sebastien Migne made his final selection for the finals.

Injured defender Brian Mandela, Clifton Miheso, Christopher Mbamba, and Anthony Akumu have all been dropped ahead of the tournament, which will kick-off on June 21 in .

Mbamba failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in his last match before checking into camp. Mandela, meanwhile, injured his knee during Monday’s training session and was ruled out as a result.

However, defender Musa Mohamed, who sustained a knock in ’s first pre-Afcon friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the list, same as Abud Omar, who limped off late in the encounter.

Kenya will play their second friendly, against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on June 15 before leaving for four days later.

They will open Group C's campaign with a match against on June 23 before playing neighbours on June 27, and finishes the preliminary stage with a match against on July 1.

Kenya will meet the Lions of Teranga for the fourth time at an Afcon group stage, as they did in 1990, 1992 and in 2004.

All of Kenya's matches will be staged at the 30 June Stadium in the capital of Egypt, Cairo.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba and Faruk Shikalo.

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, and Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were and Johanna Omollo.

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga and John Avire.