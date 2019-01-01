Afcon: African football legend Roger Milla sees no challenge for Cameroon from Ghana and company

The ex-Indomitable Lions forward is confident of his team's chances at the upcoming continental fiesta

Former star Roger Milla believes the Indomitable Lions' 2019 group, which includes four-time champions , should pose no problems for their hopes of making the knockout stage.

The defending champions are seeking to make it two successive titles and six continental titles in all at the June 21-July 19 tournament in .

Minnows Benin and Guinea-Bissau are the other two nations in Group F.

"The group stage shouldn't be challenging for the Lions," Milla, who was a member of Cameroon's Cup of Nations-winning squad in 1984 and 1988, told the BBC.

"Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau are teams we've beaten in the past - be it during the Nations Cup or in qualifiers.

"We shouldn't be afraid of anyone. It's up to Seedorf and Kluivert to build a good team for the various games.

"So far, [coach Clarence] Seedorf has done a good job with qualifying the team but now is the most crucial part and he needs to live up to expectations.

"The ideal scenario will be for Cameroon to win their sixth trophy in and clinch a seventh in 2021 when the country stages the Africa Cup of Nations. This will be tough - but it's possible."

Article continues below

Cameroon will open their campaign against Guinea-Bissau at Ismailia Stadium on June 25, four days before facing Ghana for the second successive time at the tournament, following their semi-final meeting en route to their 2017 success.

The Lions' final group game will be against Benin on July 2.

On Sunday, Seedorf's outfit reiterated their readiness for the tournament with a 2-1 win over Zambia in a warm-up fixture.

