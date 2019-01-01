Afcon 2019: Wilfried Bony shifts focus to ‘difficult’ Morocco after South Africa win

After beating South Africa with a second half goal, the forward has turned his attention to taming the Atlas Lions

Wilfried Bony has refused to dwell on Cote d’Ivoire’s victory over as he turns his attention to the clash against .

Jonathan Kodjia’s 64th minute strike powered the Elephants to a slim 1-0 win over Stuart Baxter’s men in Monday’s clash at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

That win puts them at the top of Group D ahead of their clash with the Atlas Lions who also recorded a 1-0 triumph over Namibia.

Bony was an unused substitute against Bafana Bafana, however, he is optimistic his side will put in their best against Morocco handled by former Cote d’Ivoire boss Herve Renard.

“The most important thing was to win today,” Bony told Goal.

“We have a difficult match ahead, we will do our best to win that game and qualify to the next round. It's going to be difficult.

“It's Morocco and they won their first match too. But we will have a good preparation.”

The clash against Renard’s team on Thursday at the Al Salam Stadium will see the winner booking a place in the knockout phase of the competition.

Cote d’Ivoire close out their group campaign on July 1 against Nambia, while Morocco will take on South Africa.