Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: When is the match between Nigeria and South Africa and how can I watch?

Comments()
Getty Images
Goal brings you everything you need to know about quarter-final fixture between the Super Eagles and Stuart Baxter's men at Afcon 2019

Nigeria lock horns with South Africa in the quarterfinal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Although these sides met in the qualifying series, with the Super Eagles failing to beat Stuart Baxter's on both occasions, a place in the semifinals is at stake this time around.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Percy Tau, Kenneth Omeruo - South Africa vs. Nigeria

Editors' Picks

The quarterfinal showdown has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 10.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Super Eagles

Date LocalTime Time (NGA) Match Channel
10/07/19 21:00 20:00  Nigeria v South Africa SuperSport 7

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.

Cairo International Stadium in the Egypt

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal  will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

Close