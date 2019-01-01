Afcon 2019: 'We need to create more chances' - Mutiu Adepoju charges Nigeria ahead of Tunisia clash

The Super Eagles will be aiming to end their campaign on a winning note when they face the Carthage Eagles

Ahead of Wednesday's third/fourth-place playoff, former international Mutiu Adepoju has advised the side to create more goalscoring opportunities against .

Gernot Rohr's men have scored eight goals so far in but Adepoju wants them to play a more attacking brand of football against Alain Giresse's side.

The three-time African champions struggled to create scoring chances against in their semi-final outing on Sunday, with Odion Ighalo scoring their only goal from the penalty spot.

"For the team's ability to bounce back from Algeria's loss will depend on the capacity of the psychologists in the team, it's a big blow," Adepoju told Goal.

"They need to summon courage and forget what has happened. It is another game that will give us the opportunity to win the bronze medal. They should play well and play compact.

Article continues below

"They need to have more dominance and take their chances. They should try to create more chances and score goals. It is how to create the goals and how to get the ball in the opponent's area and perform better than the opponents.

"We should have a way of creating chances, working our way through the opposition's defence but we don't have goalscoring problems."

Nigeria are unbeaten in their previous four outings against the Carthage Eagles at Afcon, and they will look to stretch their six-game unbeaten streak in third place playoffs of the continental tournament.