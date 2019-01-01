Afcon 2019: Underestimating Burundi would be a great risk – Nicolas Dupuis

The Barea head coach says his side won’t underrate a ‘stubborn’ Swallows outfit on Thursday

Following Madagascar's 2-2 draw against Guinea in their opener, coach Nicolas Dupuis stressed his side won’t underestimate Burundi in their next Group B clash.

Despite the fact both teams are Afcon debutants and will be meeting each other for the first time ever in a competitive game, Madagascar will go into the game as favourites, owing to their superior Fifa ranking.

The Barea are curently ranked number 108 in the world, while Burundi are placed 134th in the global rankings.

Speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference, the French manager stated his side won’t underrate a team who narrowly lost 1-0 to in the opening round of fixtures.

“It would be a great risk if we underestimate the opponent [Burundi],” Dupuis said.

“It’s a difficult match and Burundi is a great and stubborn team. We have to be really focused and prepared.”

Madagascar qualified for the continental showpiece with two games to spare, eventually finishing second behind , in a group which also contained Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.