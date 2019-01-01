Afcon 2019: Tunisia coach Giresse confident of beating Senegal

The Carthage Eagles’ believes his team has what it takes to beat the Teranga Lions in the last four of the continental showpiece

coach Alain Giresse has stated his team is very confident going into Sunday’s semi-final tie against .

Though the Carthage Eagles did not inspire confidence in the group stage of Afcon, where they failed to record any victories, they have since grown into the tournament; registering big results against and Madagascar.

Ahead of their semi-final clash against Senegal, coach Giresse believes his team is ready to fight for a first Afcon final berth in 15 years and the third in their entire history at the weekend.

“Reaching the semi-final is very special because Tunisia didn’t have this privilege for a long time,” Giresse told the media in .

“We are very confident and we will fight for beating Senegal.”

Sunday’s tie will be the sixth encounter between Senegal and Tunisia in Afcon history but the first in the semi-finals.

The record between these two teams is perfectly balanced: one win for Senegal (2-0 in groups stage during 2017 edition), one win for Tunisia (1-0 in quarter-final during 2004 edition) and three draws.