Afcon 2019: They have Mahrez but we have Mane - Senegal Sports Minister Matar Ba

The government official made note of two of Africa's famous football players before they clash in the Afcon

Sports Minister Matar Ba believes the Teranga Lions are not short of star players to match in their second Group C game at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Thursday.

Aliou Cisse’s men opened their campaign in brilliant fashion, defeating 2-0 without suspended star man, Sadio Mane. The forward is expected to return against the Desert Foxes.

Algeria also won their first game, against with the same scoreline of 2-0, with star Riyad Mahrez scoring one of the goals.

Aware of the potential of the Desert Foxes, Ba, who paid a morale-boosting visit to the Teranga Lions at their base in Cairo, believes Cisse’s men can match the 1990 African champions.

Article continues below

"Algeria have great players like Mahrez for example, but we also have our Sadio Mane,” he told the media.

Senegal have never won the African title, with their best performance being the 2002 edition where they finished as runners-up behind .

They were eliminated in the quarter-final stage of the 2017 edition in Gabon.