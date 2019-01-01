Afcon 2019: The pressure will be on Senegal – Benin coach Michel Dussuyer

The Squirrels will square up against the Teranga Lions for a chance to reach the semi-final of the biennial tournament for the first time

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer has insisted the pressure will be on , who are regarded as ‘favourites’ for the title when they meet in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Squirrels have enjoyed an impressive outing in the finals qualifying for the knock out stages from a group that consists of , and Guinea-Bissau before defeating North African giants in the Round of 16 to reach the last eight of the tournament for the first time in their history.

The 60-year-old manager admitted it will be tough playing one of the best teams in Africa, Senegal, but has urged his side not to relent in their quest to finish well in the tournament.

"Facing Senegal, it's a big challenge against the tournament's favourite. We have everything to gain. The pressure is on Senegal, who are favoured for the title,” Dussuyer said in a pre-match press conference.

“We were not mentioned as favourites. We are not going to become one overnight. We just want to play a good game. The more we advance, the more we say we are not there by chance. I do not say we are feared but we are respected.

“Our confidence has increased but we must not be complacent. After all, it's a knockout match, every detail counts. Our presence in this stage is not out of luck, we worked hard and I believe in my players.”