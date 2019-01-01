Afcon 2019: Tanzania captain Samatta eyes Kenya fall

After their opening game loss, the 26-year-old hopes his side can bounce back against their East African neighbours

captain Mbwana Samatta is targeting victory against in their second Group C game on Thursday to get their campaign back on track.

The Taifa Stars fell to a 2-0 loss to in their opening game in the tournament, with goals from Keita Balde and Krepin Diatta.

Emmanuel Amuneke’s men will have to avoid defeat against the Harambee Stars to avoid early elimination from the competition and their skipper, Samatta has called for solid preparation to overcome their East African neighbours.

“On that game, I think we really need to prepare ourselves for it because I don’t think Kenya are much better than us,” he told Goal.

“They are not like Senegal or so maybe it can be the game we can do something. They are tough opponent also, it is not going to be an easy game.

“But we have to prepare well to earn points against them. And then see what we can do in our last game.”

Tanzania face Algeria in their last group game in the Afcon tournament at the 30 June Stadium on July 1.

The Taifa Stars are making their second ever appearance in the competition and hope to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history.