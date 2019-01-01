Afcon 2019: South Africa v Morocco: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Bafana will hope to build on their recent win over Namibia with Afcon progression firmly in their sights

On Monday evening, the spotlight falls on Group D and eyes will be on Al Salam Stadium in Cairo as look to progress into the knockout stages of the 2019 .

Bafana Bafana’s opponents, , have already sealed their place but there is still all to play for with top spot in the group at stake.

Aside from the Atlas Lions, the group is still open to anyone including bottom placed Namibia, as long as other results go their way and they do the business against .

Nonetheless, after beating Namibia on Friday, Bafana have given themselves a perfect platform to keep their Afcon dream alive.

While a win for the Southern Africans is of paramount importance, Bafana could still advance if they avoid defeat as one of the four, third-best placed sides, provided other results go their way.

Meanwhile, Morocco and South Africa are familiar opponents, especially at Afcon, having previously met on four occasions at the showpiece event.

Bafana will also hope to rely on their history against Morocco having never lost to the North Africans at the tournament.

Game South Africa v Morocco Date Monday, July 01 Time 18:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 SABC 3

Squads & Team News

Bafana are likely to make a few changes ahead of the fixture.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has already been handed a boost with influential midfielder Dean Furman having shrugged off an injury, and Thamsanqa Mkhize has recovered from a concussion which he sustained against Nambia.

Nevertheless, the former’s return does throw up a selection headache for Baxter.

The partnership of Hlompho Kekana and Bongani Zungu appeared to work against Namibia, but against a more technical and physical attack, Baxter may be tempted to rope Furman back in to take over his role as a destroyer in the heart of the park.

Another position of uncertainty is the goalkeeping department.

Baxter has chosen two different keepers for the clashes against Ivory Coast and Namibia, where both Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet gave a good account of themselves.

At the other end, with Morocco’s place in the next round guaranteed, head coach Herve Renard might be tempted to rest some players.

Players such as Nordin Amrabat was carrying a knock after the win over Ivory Coast, and although he was hopeful to recover, it remains to be seen if he will start or be left on the bench.

Furthermore, Ranard is unlikely to take the match against Bafana for granted.

“South Africa have a lot of very good players," Renard was quoted as saying by EWN.

"They also have a good coach in Stuart Baxter so it will be a tough game."

Morocco have also netted two goals in two games, conceding none in the process and they will rely on the hero from the match against the Ivorians, Youssef En-Nesyri to continue from where he left off on the pitch.

Match Preview

This will be the fifth match between the two sides in all competitions since 1998. Bafana have won two of those meetings while three have ended in draws.

With the stakes ever so high and the pride of two nations at stake, the clash promises fireworks and excitement galore.