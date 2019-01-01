Afcon 2019: South Africa failed to execute game plan against Ivory Coast - Tau

The 25-year-old player has taken aim at Namibia's Brave Warriors following the 1996 Afcon champions' narrow defeat

international Percy Tau feels that they could have done better in their defeat to on Monday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana began their 2019 Group D campaign with a 1-0 loss to the Elephants at the Al Salam Stadium in .

Tau spearheaded Bafana's attack with Lebogang Mothiba, and the two Europe-based strikers struggled to impose themselves.



"We could have done better. If we made some touches in attack it was going to be better," Tau told the media.



"But we could not do that. We could not get into the game. This was the first match and we will see some improvement from ourselves in the second game."



The and Hove Albion player, who spent last season loan at Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, stated that they failed to execute their game plan on the day.



"I could not get into the game. I don't think they were too physical and that was what we had expected from them. If we got our plan right it could have been a different story," he explained.



"I don't think you could look at them and see a huge difference (in class). So, if we attacked probably it could have been a different story."



Tau, who scored four goals during South Africa's qualifying campaign, is looking forward to facing Namibia in their second Group D match at the Al Salam Stadium on Friday.



"We are also excited to play against them. We will look forward to the game. We just have to look at our match and see what we need to do to better in the attack," the left-footed player added.



"We also have to defend better as a team. We did that well [against Ivory Coast]. It will be a nice challenge playing against Namibia.

"We have to beat Namibia and then focus on the game afterwards."