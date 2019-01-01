Afcon 2019: Appiah to reportedly keep Ghana job despite tournament disappointment

The 59-year-old will remain in charge of the Black Stars despite failing to win the continental showpiece

James Appiah will continue as head coach of 's national outfit despite supervising the Black Stars' unsuccessful campaign at the (Afcon) in , Graphic Sports has reported.

The 59-year-old's future has been thrown in doubt after Ghana suffered a Round of 16 elimination from the continental fiesta, following a penalty shootout defeat to .

It is the first time the Black Stars have failed to make the Afcon quarter-final since 2006.

According to Graphic Sports, the former Al Khartoum coach will at least stay on with the Black Stars until the expiration of his contract in December as the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee does not want to risk paying compensation that will likely come with pre-mature termination.

Appiah was appointed Ghana coach - for the second time - in April 2017 in a two-year deal with a mandate to qualify and lead the Black Stars to glory at Afcon 2019.

With the contract expiring before Afcon, his tenure was extended to grant him an opportunity to guide the team to .

In the first stage of the competition, Ghana drew their opening two games (2-2 with Benin and 0-0 with ) before beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their third match to finish top of Group F and book a ticket to the next round.

In the Round of 16, the Stars settled for a 1-1 draw with Tunisia after extra-time time. The resultant penalty shootout saw Appiah's outfit dumped out of the championship following a 5-4 outcome.

Appiah first led Ghana between 2012 and 2014, the spell ended after their disastrous 2014 Fifa World Cup campaign in .