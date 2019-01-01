Afcon 2019: Pay us our dues or let us go home – Zimbabwe players

A row over payments may see The Warriors skip their last Group A match against DR Congo

Zimbabwe might not face DR Congo in the final Group A game at the finals if they make good their threats of leaving for home.

As reported by Zimeye, the players are allegedly owed $12,500 each by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa). A meeting was apparently held on Thursday between Zifa officials and the players to resolve the issue but it seems they are contemplating pulling out of the competition before their last match.

“A number of players also confirmed they had told the Zifa officials they were ready to abandon camp and fly back home," Zimeye reported.

“Xolisani Gwesela (Zifa's Communications Manager), has been sent to establish how much it will cost to withdraw from the tournament because of events that happened today [Thursday].”

A player, who did not wish to be named, was quoted confirming the meeting took place and that the players were ready to withdraw the team from the competition if the outstanding monies are not wired into players' accounts before kick off.

“We were called in and told of the developments about the possible withdrawal from the tournament and we told them that we were ready to go home because we believe they haven’t fulfilled our contracts. We have an agreement with them and it has to be fulfilled.”