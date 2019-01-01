Afcon 2019: Moroccan midfielder Karim El Ahmadi relishes Ivory Coast clash

The Netherlands-born player will no longer be part of Herve Renard's squad after Africa's biggest football tournament

Moroccan midfielder Karim El Ahmadi will retire from international football after the 2019 finals.

The 34-year-old is one of the longest-serving players in the Atlas Lions squad, having made his international debut in 2008.

El Ahmadi is looking to bow out in style by helping the North African giants go all the way and clinch their second Afcon title in .

"These are my last games with the team. We hope to go right to the end," El Ahmadi told Fox Sports.

The Al Ittihad Jeddah player was introduced in the second-half of their narrow 1-0 victory over the Brave Warriors of Namibia in their opening Group D match on Sunday.

"I didn't feel any pain again. I didn't train for a day, the coach (Herve Renard) opted for this [team] configuration," he continued.

"African football is different from European football."

El Ahmadi, who has 63 caps for Morocco to date, is looking forward to their second Group D match, against a star-studded side on Friday.

"Now, we're going to play against the Ivory Coast. It's an opposition who have the same criteria as a European team," he concluded.