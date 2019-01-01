Afcon 2019: Madagascar defeat was Super Eagles joker - Rohr

The Eagles handler explains how their loss to the Barea has turned into a positive outcome in the long run

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has suggested the team’s loss to Madagascar could be a blessing in disguise and the major reason they are still in the race for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title.

The Eagles were beaten 2-0 by the Barea at Alexandria Stadium in their last Group B encounter almost two weeks ago.

will next trade tackles with the Fennecs of in the semi-finals on Sunday in Cairo, and the Franco-German noted the defeat to Madagascar deflected pressure from the Eagles.

“The loss to Madagascar was our joker,” Rohr told the media.

“We could lose it because we had already qualified for the next round.

“We wanted to allow others in the team to play as well.

“We can forget about the defeat to Madagascar now because we are through to the semi-final. Even the defeat helped us to be more humble and sometimes it is good also.”

The Eagles have beaten and after the defeat to the Barea and they are only a win away from featuring in the final.