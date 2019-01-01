Afcon 2019: Le Roy's presence brings me good luck - Morocco coach Renard

The accomplished tactician has thanked the Elephants head coach for helping him clinch the Afcon title four years ago

head coach Herve Renard has opened up about Claude Le Roy's impact in his coaching career.

Legendary French coach Le Roy, 71, was in the stands as the Atlas Lions secured a narrow 1-0 victory over in their second 2019 Group D match in on Friday.

Renard, who has been tasked with delivering Morocco's first Afcon title since 1976, worked as Le Roy's assistant during the latter's reign as head coach.

"I was happy when I learned Claude [Le Roy] was in the stadium, normally when he is here I’m lucky and since 2008, the time I arrived in Africa when he called me to be assistant to the Black Stars in Ghana," Renard told the media.

Since parting ways with current Togo head coach Le Roy in 2008, Renard has gone on to become the only coach to win the Afcon title with two different countries.

The retired defender guided Zambia to their maiden continental title in 2012, before leading Ivory Coast to the coveted trophy three years later.

"I think my life is a dream, of course, we are working but what is important is in your career to meet some people, [who are] able to help you and I will give you one example because he is not far from me," the Frenchman added.

"[Ibrahim] Kamara, in 2015 he was very important for me when we won the Afcon [title], so I would like to tell him - thank you, today it was something else," the accomplished coach continued.

Kamara served as Renard's assistant during the Elephants' successful 2015 Afcon campaign in Equatorial Guinea.

The Ivorian tactician was appointed permanent Ivory Coast head coach following the departure of Belgian tactician Marc Wilmots last year.

"But it’s not because you are winning against the Ivory Coast. I will go further than Ivory Coast, so you must focus on the competition," the former Angola coach explained.

"This is what I learned from Claude Le Roy, now it is seven games if you go to the end before it was six games, so you have to manage very well your squad."

Morocco secured their place in the Round of 16 with a victory over Ivory Coast and they will wrap up their group stage campaign against on Monday.

Renard will be looking to mastermind the Atlas Lions' first-ever victory over South Africa and ensure that Morocco finish top of Group D.