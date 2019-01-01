Afcon 2019: Kwadwo Asamoah joins Gyan on the bench as Ghana name starting XI vs. Guinea-Bissau

The Black Stars starting team for Tuesday's final group match against Djurtus has been released, with some big names missing

Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has been left on the bench as coach James Kwesi Appiah has unveiled his starting team for Tuesday's clash with Guinea-Bissau at the in .

The 30-year-old returns to the sidelines after making his first start of the competition in Saturday's second group fixture against .

Instead, youngster Kwabena Owusu is set to start on the left side of the attack, his first starting role at the tournament after making his debut as a substitute against Cameroon.

Owusu's start is also down to injury to winger Thomas Agyepong, who is not expected back in action until the knockout stage of the competition after sustaining an injury in the opening game.

On the right flank, Serbian-based winger Samuel Owusu also gets his first start of the tournament after two substitute appearances following an injury to ace Christian Atsu. The former recruit has been ruled out of the rest of the competition due to an injury sustained while facing Cameroon.

In central defence, the suspension of defender Kasim Adams Nuhu and fitness concerns surrounding USA-based Jonathan Mensah, who both started the last game, means man Joseph Aidoo gets awarded the chance to make his Afcon debut on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old will be partnered by John Boye, who also returns to the starting set-up after serving a one-match suspension for a red card in the opener against Benin.

Article continues below

star Thomas Partey, captain Andre Ayew and striker Jordan Ayew keep their places in the line-up but there is still no place for veteran forward Asamoah Gyan.

In the least, Ghana need a draw in the tie at the Suez Stadium to qualify for the Round of 16.

Starting XI: Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Abdul Rahman Baba, John Boye, Joseph Aidoo, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew

