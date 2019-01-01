Afcon 2019: Ivory Coast coach Kamara to ring the changes against Namibia

The 53-year-old indicated that he will change his formation as he looks to ensure the Elephants end their group campaign with a win

head coach Ibrahim Kamara is expecting a tough match against a struggling Namibian side at 30 June Stadium in on Monday.

The Elephants will be looking to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2019 (Afcon) when they face the Brave Warriors.

Kamara's side is currently placed second on the Group D standings - three points behind the leaders with one match left.

The former Ivory Coast U17 head coach has made it clear that the two-time Afcon champions will be targeting nothing but a win.

"Facing Namibia will be tough, our goal is to win and qualify," Kamara said.

"Our main target, of course, is not only qualifying to the next stage but also we aspire to go for the advanced stages in the tournament," the Ivorian trainer added.

The West African giants are most likely to be without their captain Serge Aurier. The Hotspur defender picked up an injury during Ivory Coast's clash against Morocco on Friday.

Kamara, who replaced Belgian tactician Marc Wilmots as Elephants head coach last year, confirmed that he will make changes to the starting line-up.

"I will make some changes in the formation against Namibia, I will pump some fresh blood to give the chance for other players to show their special performance," he concluded.