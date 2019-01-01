Afcon 2019: It pains me to miss Afcon final - Senegal's Koulibaly

Following his accumulation of yellow cards in the last three games, the Napoli star cannot play against Algeria

defender Kalidou Koulibaly is pained by the fact he will not be part of the team which will play in the 2019 (Afcon) final.

The centre-back is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards in three games. Then through his official Twitter handle, Koulibaly admitted it is painful to miss the final, but at the same time he is exuding confidence his teammates will rise to the occasion.

"It's a final that brings joy to our people and we as players are proud of it. However, it pains me because I will not be able to play (due to his yellow card accumulation). But I will be by the side of my brothers in making history," read the Tweet.

The Teranga Lions will aim at winning their maiden Afcon trophy when they play Algeria on Friday the 19th.

The North African giants are making a return to the finals after 29 years and are favourites to clinch this edition's trophy.