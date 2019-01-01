Afcon 2019: Injury reportedly rules Bafana Bafana midfielder Furman out of Namibia showdown

The national team have been dealt a major blow ahead of their must-win 2019 (Afcon) encounter against Namibia on Friday.

Bafana are still reeling from their Group D opening day disappointment where they fell to West African giants .

The result meant that the Elephants moved level with on three points and have two games remaining.

Nonetheless, Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has not hidden the importance of the game, but his task will get a lot more difficult with his often-preferred central midfielder Dean Furman set to sit out the match.

According to reports doing the rounds, the SuperSport United midfielder is currently nursing a knee injury and his recovery will keep him out of the crunch tie set for Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium.

Furman’s absence should come as a hefty blow after he played 90 minutes in the heart of the park alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo where he put on a workmanlike performance against Ivory Coast.

However, Baxter is certainly not short on options as the 65-year-old mentor has a pool of talented midfielders to choose from which includes -based playmaker Bongani Zungu and captain Hlompho Kekana.

It now remains to be seen what Baxter’s preferred starting XI will be.

Although Furman’s change is likely to be enforced, the experienced coach is expected to change things around in terms of personnel if Bafana are to keep their hopes of a knockout stage berth alive.

Bafana failed to register a single shot on target against the Ivorians and much more will be expected of the side as they come up against their Southern African neighbours, who will also be fighting for their lives after losing to Morocco in their opener.