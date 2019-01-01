Afcon 2019: Idrissa Gueye delighted after Senegal secure quarter-final berth

The Teranga Lions overpowered Sebastien Desabre’s men to advance into the last eight of the continental tournament

Idrissa Gueye is delighted after defeated 1-0 to reach the quarter-final stage of the 2019 on Friday.

forward Sadio Mane scored the only goal in the encounter which was enough to hand Aliou Cisse’s men victory at the Cairo International Stadium.

Gueye, who was named the man of the match for the game, is thrilled with their progress to the next round of the competition.

“We are happy to be in the quarterfinals. The game was complicated against a tough opponent but we were focused to win,” he told Caf's official website.

Senegal will take on Benin in the quarter-final of the tournament and the combative midfielder has set his sights firmly on the game.

“It’s still a long way to the title and what we think of now is the next match against Benin.”

The Teranga Lions will hope to surpass their 2017 outing where they bowed out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage.

Senegal have never won the title in their history. They came close to winning the trophy in 2002 but lost to in the final via a penalty shoot-out.