Afcon 2019: Boost for Algeria as Yacine Brahimi declared fit to face Guinea

Morocco star returns from injury which kept him out of the Tanzania match and will be fit to play in the Round of 16 on Sunday

have received a timely boost as Yacine Brahimi will be available to face Guinea in the finals match on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder missed Algeria’s previous match owing to a minor knock but Algeria have confirmed his return to face Guinea in the vital Round of 16 match.

“The national team held their final training session for the clash against Guinea and the good news coming from camp is the return of Yacine Brahimi, who has recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the tie,” Algeria said on their official website page.

Algeria and Guinea last met back in the summer of 2017, where goals from Sofiane Hanni and Hilal Soudani secured a 2-1 win for the Desert Foxes. Both of these players are not in the squad in but Riyad Mahrez will captain Algeria once again in the last 16.

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has cautioned his side not to underrate Guinea as they might follow and in exiting the competition.

“The group stage is like a little tournament, which we did well in,” Belmadi told reporters in Egypt as they prepare to face Guinea on Sunday night.

“Each game now is a final. Morocco's loss surprised me. We have to be prepared mentally so that we don't follow. We didn't exactly need a wake-up call. If we do lose, it'll be because Guinea are the better team.

Article continues below

“We did not come to be the first of the group, we did not come to reach the semi-final, we came for a very different goal that we have not achieved for a very long time.”

The Desert Foxes have been the tournament's outstanding team so far, winning all three of their matches without conceding a goal to top Group C.