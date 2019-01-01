Afcon 2019: Bafana Bafana hero Zungu turns attention to Morocco

Bafana's victory over the Brave Warriors kept their hopes of progression alive and Zungu was understandably delighted after netting the winner

may have bounced back against Namibia a the on Friday night, but Bongani Zungu has encouraged the team to remain ground.

Bafana Bafana edged out their Southern African neighbours thanks to a second-half header by the former man.

However, in spite of the win having reignited Bafana's hopes of a knockout stage berth as they now begin preparations for their final game against , Zungu is not getting too excited.

“Yeah, we need to continue the hard work, we need to be humble, and we’ll go back to the drawing board,” the 26-year-old told the media after the game.

“Well try our best in the next game, we know it’s going to be tough. I’m happy we won and hopefully in the next match we’ll get the three points."

Friday's encounter was Zungu’s first appearance in the competition and although he was on the scoresheet, the -based midfielder was grateful for the game time as he only recently recovered from a long-term injury.

“Not only scoring but getting some minutes because I came back from a very bad injury,” he remarked.

“I am happy for the three points and I felt we played some good football and hopefully we’ll carry on from here.

“It was frustrating [in the first half] but in the second half, the coach told us to lift our game and I felt we played really well. Hopefully, in the next game we’ll score the chances."

Furthermore, Zungu has explained the set-piece from which he scored was something they had been working on in training.

“Funny thing is that in training I’ve been scoring this week. I scored a header yesterday in training similar position, and hopefully I’ll get more,” he concluded.