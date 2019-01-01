Afcon 2019: Algeria coach Belmadi - Good preparation earned us victory over Senegal

The Desert Foxes booked their place in the round of 16 following their win over Aliuo Cisse’s men in Cairo

coach Djamel Belmadi believes his side’s solid preparation helped them to defeat in their second Group C game on Thursday.

Youcef Belaili’s solitary strike ensured the Desert Foxes claimed a 1-0 victory over the Teranga Lions and saw them continue their unbeaten record against the West Africans in the tournament (W3 D1).

The former Algeria international and player Belmadi is optimistic his side can keep up their impressive form in the competition.

“We had to win. I was on great tactical preparation for this match,” Belmadi said in a post-match interview.

“We had to be in top form because the slightest mistake in front of Senegal would have been fatal. I hope to continue until the end.”

Belaili whose goal - his first in the Africa Cup of Nations - secured victory for the Desert Foxes against the Teranga Lions also aligned with his coach on the impacts of their preparation on their performance in the match.

“Senegal were always favourites. And this is not the last match we will win,” he said in a post-match press conference.

“Our preparation was good and hopefully luck will be in our way.”

Algeria will take on , already eliminated from the tournament after losing their second game to , in a dead-rubber game at the 30 June Stadium on Monday.

Having reached the knockout stage, the Desert Foxes will hope to challenge for their second ever title in the competition.