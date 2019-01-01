Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Senegal victory while also following Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup finals

Sports fans across the continent have been frantically switching between channels, while others have two televisions on at the same time

Those sports fans taking advantage of technology have been using their computers with separate windows, multiple screens and additional live text commentaries to follow all the drama on Sunday evening.

Our Twitter followers were most excited by the (Afcon) semi-final between and . At the same time our fans followed the Wimbledon final where Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the first ever final set tie-break to lift the most famous tennis title of the year.

At the same time won the Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand in the first ever super-over after the teams were tied on runs at Lords.

Senegal and Tunisia went to extra-time with their score on 0-0, but they spoilt the trend because the game didn't go into a penalty shootout.

Dylan Bronn scored an own goal in the 100th minute to win the game for the opposition, Senegal. Though, the Afcon game at 30 June Stadium wasn't short of drama with each team missing a penalty in regulation time.

Let us not forget the Netball World Cup, Tour de , Europe's pre-season football preparation and F1 also happening on Sunday. You can follow all the reactions with fans trying to juggle between each sport and Afcon action.

Wimbledon final

Cricket World Cup final

AFCON semis

Tour de France

F1

Netball World Cup



In times like these, @SuperSportTV 's coverage just blows my mind🤯



Even with @DStv Now streaming - I still don't have enough screens! 📺💻📱😂 — Jamie Frank (@jamiefrank87) July 14, 2019

Friend: how did you watch the Wimbledon Final, Cricket Final, AFCON Semi and Zim Gems?



Me: pic.twitter.com/T6Fd0MuJTM — Domeugue’s Husband 🇿🇼 (@call_me_kelvin) July 14, 2019

This is highkey one of the most iconic days in twitter history, so much drama across different sports ffs. Wimbledon, F1, Cricket World Cup, AFCON and who knows what else. Absolutely stupendous. — #4. (@ThatMunichNight) July 14, 2019

Cricket world Cup, Wimbledon Final and Afcon Semi 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏 feel 😢sorry for Nzl, Roger and Tunisia. Unfortunately there could only one winner — Solsure Mamahlaku (@SolsureOne) July 14, 2019

i’ve literally been juggling AFCON Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon i’m malfunctioning right now pic.twitter.com/aXQ0H8hbdC — faii 🧸 (@xofaii_) July 14, 2019

Everything is tied!



-cricket World Cup final into a super over.



-Wimbledon final fifth set tie break.



-Afcon semi final into extra time. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) July 14, 2019

No one wants to win anything today. Wimbledon, Cricket or AFCON — THE RETROGRADE (@Ope_Vidal) July 14, 2019

Watching Cricket World Cup, AFCON Semifinal and Wimbledon final all at once is giving me a headache — Master Mensah (@mensahderrick) July 14, 2019

AFCON and Wimbledon. Can’t even watch the cricket 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cSnHbKHcwv — G MONEY (@GMONEYizME) July 14, 2019

Trying to watch the Wimbledon final, Cricket World Cup final, and AFCON semi final all at the same time. I’m so invested 😭 pic.twitter.com/QzwPUFSeWS — Tshepo (@TshepoMathekga) July 14, 2019

Wimbledon final 🎾, Cricket World Cup Final 🏏, AFCON Semis ⚽️, Tour de France Stage 9 🚵‍♂️, and F1 British Grand Prix 🏎.

What a day!! #SportsAddict — Ali Farag (@AliFarag) July 14, 2019

What a day of sport! Great F1 race, dramatic Wimbledon Final, Cricket goes to final ball and Senegal controversially thru to AFCON Final. / to come, they have a lot to live up to. 😳 — Efan Ekoku (@efan_ekoku1) July 14, 2019

Not to forget Senegal beat Tunisia 1-0 in Extra Time... after BOTH teams missed one penalty each during regular time. The winning goal was an own goal.



I mean is this the last day of sport in human history???? — Member of Whale (@sidin) July 14, 2019

There’s the final whistle! Senegal are into the final of the #AFCON2019 for the first time in 17 years after beating Tunisia in a topsy-turvy game 1-0. pic.twitter.com/aMUoEKHJtT — SiL FC (@Silverinclabs) July 14, 2019

After Using My School fees to bet that Tunisia will beat Senegal



My mood write now #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/lGKvMdRdAY — Baba Oyo (@BabaOyo2) July 14, 2019

#SENTUN

Tunisia awarded penalty...

Tunisia miss penalty...

Senegal awarded penalty...

Senegal miss penalty...

Tunisia awarded penalty...

VAR rules it out... pic.twitter.com/feomTDSwJV — Dickie waigwa🇰🇪 (@Seedorf11956647) July 14, 2019

What it sounds like when Senegal beats Tunisia ⚽️: pic.twitter.com/0GjwIv4A4N — Danielle Paquette (@DPAQreport) July 14, 2019

Sadio Mane & Senegal into the African Cup of Nations Final 👏 #Liverpoolfc pic.twitter.com/244cbheN3E — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 14, 2019

With the WWE Tunisia man, Senegal are in the Finals #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/Ga6JwVKtTg — Yakuza Surfer 🏄 (@itsabiodun1) July 14, 2019

After 17 years of patience, Senegal books a spot in AFCON final. 👏👏 #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/6vMuhq8dOr — E R I K A 🇰🇪 (@Herik254) July 14, 2019

Real talk now 😂 Senegal did not deserve that win 😪 #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/ImSobIkryu — Phina|Osprey™ (@she_osprey) July 14, 2019