Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Sadio Mane brace for Senegal and Algeria's 100 percent record

Both East African nations lost their last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group games on Monday night

beat 3-0, and beat 3-0 in Afcon action as two of Africa's favourites turned on the style.

First we take a look at how the continent's football fans celebrated the performance of one of their most famous players, Sadio Mane at 30 June Stadium.

The star got social media buzzing early for the wrong reasons after his penalty was saved by Kenya's Patrick Matasi in the first half.

Then in the second half his pace was just too much for Kenya's players in a counter attack. Mane used his physical power to win the ball and then outran Harambee Stars backline.

Late on he got another opportunity from the spot to make amends for the earlier miss. Mane struck his shot to the right this time as it crept low into the goal past Matasi.

Algeria were just too good for Tanzania at Al-Salam Stadium. In this game Adam Ounas impressed fans after scoring a brace of his own.

Islam Slimani had earlier opened the scoring for Algeria who topped the group ahead of second placed Senegal.

We can follow all the Twitter reactions from the fans below:

FÉLICITATIONS à l'Equipe nationale de football seniors du Sénégal🇸🇳 qui a battu le Kenya🇰🇪 3 à 0 et se qualifie en huitième de finale de la CAN 2019 pour affronter le l'Ouganda🇺🇬. Buts marqués par Ismaila Sarr et Sadio Mane (2). Sadio Mané a été désigné homme du match.

Ndam rékk pic.twitter.com/SsskQIPe5n — ACCOMPAGNONS MACKY (@Accompagnons_MS) July 1, 2019

It's All About Mane!

29' - Penalty miss ❌

60' - Yellow card

71' - ⚽️

78' - ⚽️⚽️

FT: Kenya 0-3 Senegal

Penalty miss, yellow card and two goals, it was all about Sadio Mane!#TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/Guck6PhPFq — ken Ochonogor (@kenochonogor) July 1, 2019

Sadio Mane won the Man of the Match in the game between Kenya and Senegal



2 Goals

84% Accurate passes

1 Long ball

3 Shots on target

4 Dribbles Completed

1 Penalty miss

7 Duels (won)

1 Shot Blocked#AFCON2019 #KENSEN #KenyaVsSenegal pic.twitter.com/UrUNZWSyIo — #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 1, 2019

Sadio Mane scored twice to help Senegal guarantee their spot in the knockout stages of the with a 3-0 win against Kenya.



Senegal finished second in Group C behind Algeria and will now take on in the last 16 on Friday. 🇸🇳 — Si Señor (@Herbie_Amoako) July 1, 2019

I cheer for the Fennecs 🇩🇿 in this #TotalAFCON2019 game against Tanzania 🇹🇿! Go Algeria! #TANALG #FootballTogether — jamel (@jamel81272567) July 1, 2019

I know someone who went all the way to to watch Tanzania v Algeria on the TV — Abbas (@AbbasHassan07) July 1, 2019

Algeria 3 Tanzania 0. Algeria vastly superior but still found it necessary to commit 23 fouls. They top the group with nine points and no goals concended -- just like their bitter rivals . — Brian Homewood (@brianhomewood) July 1, 2019

3 out of 3 wins for #Algeria as the Fennecs beat Tanzania 3-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations tonight. Two goals from @adamounas_37 ( player) and one from the imposing @slimaniislam (Leicester, on loan to Fenerbahçe) Tournament winning form? #AFCON2019 @elkhedra 🇩🇿👏💪 pic.twitter.com/5sG3FHqzVy — Nabila Ramdani (@NabilaRamdani) July 1, 2019

Napoli midfielder Adam Ounas scored twice and picked up an assist on his first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations as Algeria maintained their 100% record with victory over Tanzania.#afcon #AFCON2019 #algeria pic.twitter.com/0xWeough4H — Kickstox (@Kickstox) July 1, 2019

Adam Ounas won the Man of the Match in the game between Tanzania and Algeria



2 Goals

1 Assists

1 Big chance created

3 Key Passes

2 Shots on target

5 Dribble Completed

77% Accurate passes

100% Long Balls

5 Duels Won



Attacking Threat#AFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/jUObBlze22 — #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 1, 2019

Yesssssss so proud of u guys 💪😍

Well done 👏👏👏 @slimaniislam @adamounas

congratulations 🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿

Algeria beated Tanzania

03---00 pic.twitter.com/XMru7xBseq — Herlyn.cage (@HerlynCage) July 1, 2019

👉Algeria 🇩🇿 are solid and real favourites. 💪



👉Senegal 🇸🇳 head dey there sef, dem gallant... 😂



👉Kenya 🇰🇪 can still make the next round 👀



👉Tanzania 🇹🇿 can try again in two years time. 😭 pic.twitter.com/koiLlVf50K — Goal Tanzania (@GoalTanzania) July 1, 2019

Algeria 2:0 Kenya

Tanzania 2:3 Kenya

Kenya 0:3 Senegal



Qualification for knockout phase hangs on balance,tough group for Stars it has been but a good outing in totality.

Olunga.M

Okumu.J

Ouma.E

Arive.J

Matasi.P my best performers. pic.twitter.com/Xe2qiawztL — Rodgers Odhiambo (@rodgersotieno_o) July 1, 2019

Remember Algeria scored two goals, Senegal had three and Tanzania two. We've a deplorable defense. #KENSEN — Peetah™ (@Pitahnjuguna1) July 1, 2019

Against Algeria we were absolutely horrible, against Tanzania we toiled, against Senegal, we've played a far much superior game... save for the 3 unforced errors. But that's football. Good game and no goals is naught — Mwirigi (@mwirigy) July 1, 2019