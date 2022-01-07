AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

The AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to kick off on January 20, 2022 in India. The hosts will be in action on the very first day when they take on Iran, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the second time India are organising the tournament after the 1979 edition wherein they finished runners-up to Chinese Taipei.

The Indian eves have been giving their all under Thomas Dennerby to prepare well for the tournament. In 2021, they travelled to six foreign countries to take on quality sides as part of their preparations for the marquee tournament. Their last exposure trip in November 2021, took them to South America where they faced Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela. Although they lost the three matches, they put up a valiant fight and Manisha Kalyan grabbed headlines for her strike against the Selecao.

After returning to the country they had based themselves in Kochi to continue with their training. They played a few more friendly matches there against local sides to remain in the best shape. Dennerby's troops will also play a friendly against Vietnam on January 13, before heading into the competitive fixtures.

Group A Table

Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 India (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Chinese Taipei 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture January 20, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai China PR vs Chinese Taipei January 20, 2022 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai India vs Iran January 23, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Iran vs China PR January 23, 2022 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Chinese Taipei vs India January 26, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai India vs China PR January 26, 2022 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Chinese Taipei vs Iran

India Squad

The Indian squad for the 2022 AFC Cup has not yet been announced.

How to watch the Women's Asian Cup 2022 in India?

Country Broadcaster Online Streaming India Star Sports Network Hotstar

India National Team Results in 2021



In 2021, India have played 14 matches. Out of them they have won three and have lost 11.

Article continues below





Date Competition Fixture Result February 17 Turkish Women's Cup Serbia vs India 2-0 February 19 Turkish Women's Cup Russia vs India 8-0 February 23 Turkish Women's Cup India vs Ukraine 2-3 April 5 Friendly Uzbekistan vs India 1-0 April 8 Friendly India vs Belarus 1-2 October 2 Friendly UAE vs India 1-4 October 4 Friendly India vs Tunisia 0-1 October 10 Friendly Bahrain vs India 0-5 October 13 Friendly India vs Chinese Taipei 1-0 October 20 Friendly Hammarby IF vs India 3-2 October 23 Friendly Djurgardens IF vs India 1-0 November 25 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Brazil vs India 6-1 November 28 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Chile vs India 0-3 December 1 2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino Venezuela vs India 2-1

More news about the WAC22 on the-afc.com