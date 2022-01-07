AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Australia fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 is set to kick off on January 20, 2022 in India. The 2022 tournament has been expanded to 12 teams, with three groups comprising of four teams each. The top two teams will directly qualify for the quarter-final stage, while the two best third-placed teams will also progress.

While Japan are the defending champions, the Australian team are one of the favourites to win the tournament. They have been drawn in Group B and will fight against Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia in the round-robin stage. They won the competition once in 2006 and are three times runners-up.

The Matildas had a wonderful Olympic campaign in Tokyo where they finished fourth, their best-ever performance in the history of the tournament. Although they were placed in the supposed 'Group of Death' they navigated to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. In the quarterfinals, they beat Great Britain with Ellen White scoring a hat-trick. The semifinal against Sweden broke television viewing records in Australia with 2.32 million viewers tuning in. However, they went down narrowly by a goal, and also saw Sam Kerr's goal disallowed.

Following their sojourn in Japan, they have played quality sides like Brazil and world number one United States in their own backyard as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Tony Gustavsson has got an ideal blend of youth and experience in his squad. He handed 13 international debuts in 2021 and at the same time saw a record number of players reaching the 100th cap milestone, including skipper Sam Kerr.

Group B Table

Position Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture January 21, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Australia vs Indonesia January 21, 2022 5:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Thailand vs Philippines January 24, 2022 3:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Philippines vs Australia January 24, 2022 5:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Indonesia vs Thailand January 27, 2022 7:30 pm Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Australia vs Thailand January 27, 2022 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Philippines vs Indonesia

Australia Squad

The Australian squad has not yet been announced.

How to watch Australia at the AFC Women's Asian Cup?

Country Broadcaster Online Streaming India Star Sports Network Hotstar Australia Paramount Plus and Network 10 Paramount Plus

Australia National Team Results in 2021

Australia have played 16 matches in 2021. Out of them they have won three, drawn four, and have lost the rest.

Date Competition Fixture Score April 10 Friendly Germany vs Australia 5-2 April 13 Friendly Netherlands vs Australia 5-0 June 10 Friendly Denmark vs Australia 3-2 June 15 Friendly Sweden vs Australia 0-0 July 14 MS&AD Cup Japan vs Australia 1-0 July 21 Olympics Group Stage Australia vs New Zealand 2-1 July 24 Olympics Group Stage Sweden vs Australia 4-2 July 27 Olympics Group Stage United States vs Australia 0-0 July 30 Olympics Quarterfinals Great Britain vs Australia 3-4 August 2 Olympics Semifinals Australia vs Sweden 0-1 August 5 Olympics Bronze Medal playoff Australia vs United States 3-4 September 21 Friendly Ireland vs Australia 3-2 October 23 Friendly Australia vs Brazil 3-1 October 26 Friendly Australia vs Brazil 2-2 November 27 Friendly Australia vs United States 0-3 November 30 Friendly Australia vs United States 1-1

