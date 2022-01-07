AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Australia fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams
The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 is set to kick off on January 20, 2022 in India. The 2022 tournament has been expanded to 12 teams, with three groups comprising of four teams each. The top two teams will directly qualify for the quarter-final stage, while the two best third-placed teams will also progress.
While Japan are the defending champions, the Australian team are one of the favourites to win the tournament. They have been drawn in Group B and will fight against Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia in the round-robin stage. They won the competition once in 2006 and are three times runners-up.
The Matildas had a wonderful Olympic campaign in Tokyo where they finished fourth, their best-ever performance in the history of the tournament. Although they were placed in the supposed 'Group of Death' they navigated to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. In the quarterfinals, they beat Great Britain with Ellen White scoring a hat-trick. The semifinal against Sweden broke television viewing records in Australia with 2.32 million viewers tuning in. However, they went down narrowly by a goal, and also saw Sam Kerr's goal disallowed.
Editors' Picks
- Flexibility, injury prevention and de-stressing: How yoga is keeping Salah, Haaland and Co. at the top
- Phil Jones: How Man Utd defender overcame two years of injury hell and social media abuse
- Crisis averted: Chelsea boss Tuchel masterfully managed Lukaku controversy
- Messi's dancefloor 'murder': How Covid-19 mystery soured PSG star's Argentine Christmas
Following their sojourn in Japan, they have played quality sides like Brazil and world number one United States in their own backyard as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Tony Gustavsson has got an ideal blend of youth and experience in his squad. He handed 13 international debuts in 2021 and at the same time saw a record number of players reaching the 100th cap milestone, including skipper Sam Kerr.
Group B Table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Thailand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
|3
Philippines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
4
Indonesia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time
|Stadium
|Fixture
|January 21, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|Australia vs Indonesia
|January 21, 2022
|5:30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|Thailand vs Philippines
|January 24, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|Philippines vs Australia
|January 24, 2022
|5:30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|January 27, 2022
|7:30 pm
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|Australia vs Thailand
|January 27, 2022
|7:30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|Philippines vs Indonesia
Australia Squad
The Australian squad has not yet been announced.
How to watch Australia at the AFC Women's Asian Cup?
|Country
|Broadcaster
Online Streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
Hotstar
Australia
Paramount Plus and Network 10
Paramount Plus
Australia National Team Results in 2021
Australia have played 16 matches in 2021. Out of them they have won three, drawn four, and have lost the rest.
Date
Competition
Fixture
Score
April 10
Friendly
Germany vs Australia
5-2
April 13
Friendly
Netherlands vs Australia
5-0
June 10
Friendly
Denmark vs Australia
3-2
June 15
Friendly
Sweden vs Australia
0-0
July 14
MS&AD Cup
Japan vs Australia
1-0
July 21
Olympics Group Stage
Australia vs New Zealand
2-1
July 24
Olympics Group Stage
Sweden vs Australia
4-2
July 27
Olympics Group Stage
United States vs Australia
0-0
July 30
Olympics Quarterfinals
Great Britain vs Australia
3-4
August 2
Olympics Semifinals
Australia vs Sweden
0-1
August 5
Olympics Bronze Medal playoff
Australia vs United States
3-4
September 21
Friendly
Ireland vs Australia
3-2
October 23
Friendly
Australia vs Brazil
3-1
October 26
Friendly
Australia vs Brazil
2-2
November 27
Friendly
Australia vs United States
0-3
November 30
Friendly
Australia vs United States
1-1
More news about the WAC22 on the-afc.com