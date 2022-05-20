AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous winners

The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will feature 16 teams and is slated to kick off on June 1 in Uzbekistan.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in January but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be the fifth edition of the tournament which was previously known as the AFC U-23 Championship.

The 16 teams have been drawn into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts.

Each team is allowed to register a maximum of 23 players, born on or after January 1, 1999.

South Korea are the defending champions, while Iraq, Japan, and Uzbekistan have won the tournament once each.

Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

AFC U23 Group A Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Uzbekistan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Turkmenistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AFC U-23 Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 1 Iran vs Qatar June 1 Uzbekistan vs Turkmenistan June 4 Turkmenistan vs Iran June 4 Qatar vs Uzbekistan June 7 Uzbekistan vs Iran June 7 Qatar vs Turkmenistan

AFC U23 Group B Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AFC U23 Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 1 Australia vs Kuwait June 1 Jordan vs Iraq June 4 Iraq vs Australia June 4 Kuwait vs Jordan June 7 Australia vs Jordan June 7 Iraq vs Kuwait

AFC U23 Group C Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AFC U23 Group C Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 1 South Korea vs Malaysia June 1 Thailand vs Vietnam June 4 Vietnam vs South Korea June 4 Malaysia vs Thailand June 7 South Korea vs Thailand June 7 Vietnam vs Malaysia

AFC U23 Group D Table

Rank Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tajikistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AFC U23 Group D Fixtures and Results

Date Fixture June 1 UAE vs Japan June 1 Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan June 4 Japan vs Saudi Arabia June 4 Tajikistan vs UAE June 7 Saudi Arabia vs UAE June 7 Japan vs Tajikistan

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Quarter-finals

Date Fixture June 11 Winner Group A vs Runner-Up Group B (QF1) June 11 Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A (QF2) June 12 Winner Group C vs Runner-Up Group D (QF3) June 12 Winner Group D vs Runner-Up Group C (QF4)

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Semi-finals

Date Fixture June 15 QF 1 vs QF 3 (SF1) June 15 QF 2 vs QF 4 (SF2)

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Final

Date Fixture June 19, 2022 Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Top Scorer

Nicholas D'Agostino, Mohammed Nassif, Jaroensak Wonggorn, Zaid Al-Ameri, and Islom Kobilov were the topscorers of the 2020 edition. But who will bag the golden boot in this edition?

POSITION PLAYER COUNTRY GOALS 1 2

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup past winners