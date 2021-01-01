AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Bengaluru will begin their AFC Cup 2021 qualifying campaign on Wednesday...

The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who will take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.

Game Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club Date Wednesday, April 14 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have announced that they will not be telecasting the AFC Cup matches held in India. However, Bengaluru FC will be streaming the game live on their Youtube channel.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming N/A Bengaluru FC Youtube

BENGALURU FC SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juan Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Namgyal Bhutia, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Muhammad Inayath

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh

Article continues below

KNOW THE OPPONENTS

The Nepal Army Club thrashed Sri Lanka Police SC 4-1 in the qualifying play-off preliminary round one clash to progress to this stage.

They finished second in the Nepal top division league in the 2019-20 season and champions Mahindra failed to procure an AFC club licence, allowing Nepal Army to get their ticket. it is worth noting that the club has no foreign players in the squad.

The club is coached by former Nepal international Nabin Neupane and the player to watch out for is Nawayug Shrestha who scored six goals in their league campaign that helped the club finish second.