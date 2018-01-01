AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Germanpreet Singh

Germanpreet Singh is among the several youngsters in midfield called up by Stephen Constantine...

Name: Germanpreet Singh

Club: Chennaiyin FC

Position: Midfielder

National Team caps: 3

STRENGTH

A graduate of the Tata Football Academy (TFA), Germanpreet Singh is an all-action midfielder with a strong physicality to his game. The youngster is an excellent proponent of the ‘pass and move’ philosophy and also possesses a fierce shot on him.

WEAKNESS

Inconsistencies have been the bane of Germanpreet so far with the midfielder developing a habit of drifting in and out of games. His forward passing leaves plenty to be desired at times with the young midfielder tending to take the safe option more often than not.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

The youngster is still a novice when it comes to the Indian senior team with only three appearances under his belt so far. Germanpreet’s most prominent contribution in India colours came in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Myanmar where the midfielder played the entirety of the 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw in November, 2017.

CURRENT FORM

