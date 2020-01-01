Adubea's Reto Iberdrola debut ends in draw for Racing Santander

The 21-year old made her bow in the Spanish division, but it was only good enough for a stalemate against Friol

Princella Adubea made her first Reto Iberdrola appearance for Racing Santander in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Friol at Reigosa Municipal Stadium.

The Ghanaian striker joined Pablo Bolado's team in August after she parted ways with Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Huelva.

She was, however, unable to inspire her ambitious side to an away victory against Abraham Garcia's team in Lugo, playing for the entire 90 minutes for the visitors.

Both sides had created several chances to score as they were desperate to earn a winning start but none converted, with the two teams eventually settling for a stalemate.

🏟 Reigosa 🏁 Final del Partido en Lugo.@pmfriol (0)@RacingFemenino (0)

¡¡No pudo ser!! Debut con empate en la #ligaretoiberdrola — Racing Féminas (@RacingFemenino) October 25, 2020

Adubea will be hoping to have a new lease on life with the Cantabrians, having fallen out of favour at Sporting, since arriving from Ghanaian club Ampem Darkoa in June 2019.

Despite scoring once for Sporting, she enjoyed a fine spell with Antonio Toledo's team, featuring in 21 matches before the Spanish league cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic in May.

With the result, Racing now has one point from their opening match of the season and will next tackle Madrid II on November 1.