ADO Den Haag have been crowned KKD champions, yet they will not receive the trophy just yet, for a surprising reason

ADO Den Haag were crowned champions of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie on Friday evening without kicking a ball. SC Cambuur’s 1-1 draw with FC Den Bosch mathematically secured the title for the Hague side.

ADO are scheduled to play at FC Dordrecht on Sunday, but the championship trophy will not be presented then. On Friday, the municipality of Dordrecht—in consultation with the club and the police—announced that safety concerns made an immediate presentation impractical.

ADO, however, sees the silver lining: the club will now lift the trophy in front of its own fans when RKC Waalwijk visits. “Although we would naturally have liked to receive the trophy immediately upon winning the championship, this development also offers a wonderful opportunity to experience this special moment together with as many supporters as possible in our own stadium,” the club said.

FC Den Bosch 1-1 SC Cambuur

SC Cambuur knew only a win would delay ADO’s celebrations, and an early penalty—brilliantly saved by FC Den Bosch goalkeeper Pepijn van de Merbel—summed up their missed opportunity.

The game remained goalless for long periods, but after the break Den Bosch took control. Jack de Vries eventually finished a swift counter to put the hosts ahead. Cambuur, now facing an uphill task, could not find an equaliser despite Diemers converting a second penalty late on. The draw meant ADO were crowned champions.

FC Eindhoven 1-3 Roda JC Kerkrade

Roda JC made a flying start, taking the lead after just one minute as Anthony van den Hurk finished off a cross with aplomb. Their celebrations were short-lived, however, as Clint Essers levelled the scores in the sixth minute. Nevertheless, Roda ultimately secured the crucial three points: Van den Hurk converted a penalty in the second half and Joey Müller made it 1-3.

RKC Waalwijk 5-0 FC Emmen

Tim van der Leij broke the deadlock for RKC Waalwijk after just over fifteen minutes, finishing a crisp, low cross from Denilho Cleonise. A few minutes later, Harrie Kuster doubled the lead, scoring for RKC for the seventh match in a row. The hosts then killed the game off after 70 minutes when a deflected free-kick from Juan Familia-Castillo flew into the left corner. Ryan Fage and Tim van der Leij added late goals in injury time to complete the rout: 5-0. All in all, a highly successful evening for the Waalwijkers on home turf.

MVV Maastricht - Helmond Sport 0-0

Onesime Zimuangana spurned the best first-half chance for Helmond Sport, and neither side could find the net at De Geusselt. Shortly after the restart fireworks and flares marking the 50th anniversary of MVV’s hardcore supporters forced a brief suspension, with both sides retreating to the dressing rooms. Play resumed after a ten-minute delay, yet neither side could find a winner in the closing stages.