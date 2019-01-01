adidas Nemeziz: Farhan's fancy footwork shines through

The nippy Farhan is a throwback to the traditional winger that uses his creative trickery to bamboozle defenders and makes him out as a real dangerman

Wingers these days have evolved to play very differently from what they are used to but in Farhan Roslan, FA have a player that seemed to have bucked the trend and retains that directness that used to be associated with a player predominantly is tasked with dominating the flanks.

The 22-year-old Farhan Roslan has all the hallmarks that makes him a genuine threat for any opposition defence with his ability on the ball. The diminutive winger is light on his feet and uses his low centre of gravity to great effect when turning away from his markers and dribbling his way past a defender.

In the final earlier this year, he helped Kedah to beat to not only lift the trophy but also earned themselves a qualifying spot in the AFC . A mesmerizing first half in the final where he consistently took on his defender and turned them inside out with great breathtaking turn of pace.

"As someone who needs to move fast and with agility, I need to always be swift in my actions. The NEMEZIZ boots give me enhanced stability and comfort when doing so, with the SPLIT OUTSOLE which focuses on the pressure points of the feet. No matter how quick or sudden my movements, I’m always grounded with the NEMEZIZ boots," says Farhan.

A player who was on the fringe of the Malaysia national team a few seasons back when he first broke through the ranks at Kedah, Farhan has not yet been able to convince Tan Cheng Hoe for a national call-up. But that is more likely because of Farhan's injury record than anything else as having worked closely together before in Kedah, Cheng Hoe knows more than anyone what Farhan is capable of.

Impact, that is what Farhan must have and will need to show, on top of maintaining his fitness. There's no doubt that Farhan is the type of player that brings the crowd to their feet, fans who want to see a player beat his marker and turn on the after burner.

For someone in his position, Farhan's role is first and foremost to be the creator and difference maker. His movement and precision on the wings can cut open opposition defences and create the opportunities for his strikers to take aim at goal. Impact that could define success or failure in any match.

"The TORSION TAPE on the NEMEZIZ gives me an added benefit on the pitch. As it wraps itself around the shape of my foot, the seamless feeling allows me to feel the ball, enhancing the way I play during a game. This gives me 360 agility, allowing for quick dribbles past my opponent, helping me and my team achieve victory," he added.