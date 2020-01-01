Adidas launches Predator 20 Mutator with Demonskin in Malaysia

Last Wednesday, Adidas hosted an exclusive trial session for select media members and adidas creators to test out the Predator 20 Mutator.

Last Wednesday, Adidas hosted an exclusive trial session for select media members and adidas creators to test out the Predator 20 Mutator with Demonskin, an all-new technology developed to enhance grip on the ball and maximise control.

Demonskin is a new breakthrough technology for adidas Football, made up of a textured spike layer on the Predator 20 Mutator upper. Informed by years of data-based research and testing, Demonskin is the result of a computer algorithm being used to create an entirely new interface between boot and ball. Demonskin spikes have been deliberately crafted to wrap the front and side of the boot in a formation that aligns to key contact points with the ball, combining to give players enhanced control and touch on the ball, whilst also promoting spin when striking.

The exclusive media and creators session took place at Football Republic Sunway Pyramid, where attendees got to witness the evolution of the Predator boots since 1994 to the latest Predator 20 Mutator. The event also saw a special appearance by Malaysian football legend, Akmal Rizal Ahmad Rakhli sharing his experience as a former national football athlete and his current coaching stint with the Malaysian youths.

More teams

By understanding the control which the Predator delivers on the field, attendees put the all-new boots to the test with a series of challenges at Rhino KV Arena, Shah Alam. Challenges such as Top Bin Challenge, Obstacle Course and Ball Control Challenge saw attendees unveiling the potential of the boots in delivering control and and enhanced grip during play.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account!