Adeboyejo breaks Israeli Ligat Al duck with brace in Bnot Netanya victory

The 24-year-old scored twice to open her goal account in Israel as her side cruised past their visitors in the league encounter

Yetunde Adeboyejo broke her Israeli Ligat Al duck with a brace as Bnot Netanya saw off Hapoel Petach Tikva 4-0 on Thursday night.

Before the game, the Nigeria international was yet to find the back of the net in four games this season, after netting 29 goals since joining the Israeli top-flight from Edo Queens in January 2018.

The 24-year-old was handed her fifth start of the current campaign for the Israeli outfit and she ended her goal drought in style.

In a search of a third straight win this term, the Nigeria striker fired her side to a promising start as she opened the scoring for Netanya after just 14 minutes of action at Shapira Training Ground.

The hosts maintained their dominance in the contest and found another breakthrough against their struggling visitors one minute from half-time courtesy of a strike from Shteinshnaider Rachel.

After the break, Netanya continued from where they left off, but only got a third of the match through Malak Shahtot in the 72nd minute before Adeboyejo struck five minutes later to seal the win.

Nigeria's Adeboyejo lasted the duration for Netanya and has now scored twice in five games, while compatriot Effiom Mabel was in action for 81 minutes before being replaced by Aharon Or.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Patience Kalu and Ghana's Edem Atovor were in action from the start to finish but could not rescue Hapoel Petach Tikva from their fourth defeat of the season.

This result saw Bnot Netanya go top of the log with 15 points from six matches, while Hapoel Petach Tikva are second from the bottom with just one point from five matches in the current season.

In their next fixtures, Netanya visit Maccabi Kiryat Gat on February 11, while Petach Tikva host Maccabi Kishronot Hadera same day.