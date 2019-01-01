AC Milan's Franck Kessie apologises for bench altercation with teammate Lucas Biglia

Following his substitution from Sunday’s Milan derby, the Ivorian midfielder was involved in a bust-up with his teammate who was an unused substitute

midfielder Franck Kessie has apologised to teammate Lucas Biglia after he was replaced in their 3-2 defeat to Milan.

Two minutes after Lautaro Martinez's scored Inter's third goal in the 67th minute, Kessie was replaced by Andrea Conti and he did not hide his frustration with Gennaro Gattuso's decision.

While walking down to his seat, Biglia made some statements which angered the 22-year-old midfielder before they separated by other teammates.

After the encounter, Kessie admitted that his reaction was a mistake and tendered an apology to the 33-year-old.

“It was the adrenaline of the match situation, I was frustrated coming off and really wanted to do more. I took it out on Lucas and it was a mistake, I apologised afterwards,” Kessie told SkySport Italia.

“He is older than me and I should learn from him. I’m sorry.”

The international also admitted fault in his statement and the ‘embarrassing scene’ created during Sunday’s game.

“Franck knows what I said and we clarified the situation afterwards. We all want to win, but this is not something we should do in front of everyone. Maybe save it for the dressing room," Biglia said.

“We above all feel bad for this embarrassing scene, I feel ashamed of it and apologised to the lads and Coach in person. It was not what we wanted, we embarrassed the club we represent and it won’t happen again."

Meanwhile, manager Gennaro Gattuso described the altercation as a double defeat and has promised to take actions to punish the duo.

"The defeat that hurts me the most was Kessie and seeing what happened on the bench," Gattuso added.

"That is something I cannot accept with the way I see football, the way I see the team and the group ethic.

“There has to be respect for everyone in the dressing room and it was just unacceptable. I am the coach, I have to take care of discipline in the dressing room and the players know how much I care about that.

“You can criticise my tactics, but I built my career on respect, group ethics, representing the jersey, honouring the teammates who haven’t played for months. This means the world to me and that is why it is a double defeat.

“I will have my say over the next few days.”

Kessie has played in all but two of Milan's matches this season and he is expected to join Cote d'Ivoire national team ahead of their final 2019 qualifiers against Rwanda on Saturday.